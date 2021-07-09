MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A few showers moved across South Florida early Friday morning as temperatures hovered in the upper 70s and low 80s.
A hot and steamy afternoon ahead with highs soaring to the low 90s. It will feel like the 100s when you factor in the high humidity. Scattered storms will develop later in the day.READ MORE: Evacuated Residents From Crestview Towers In North Miami Beach Can Retrieve Essential Items
Friday night some stray storms are possible with lows in the upper 70s.READ MORE: Study: Florida Ranks 3rd For Having Rudest Drivers
Saturday we remain unsettled due to lingering moisture. Passing storms will move in from time to time. Highs will be warm in the upper 80s.
On Sunday the rain chance decreases a bit as the deepest moisture lifts to the north and more of an ocean breeze develops.MORE NEWS: Tropical Storm Elsa: Heavy Rain Spreading Across Long Island, Northeastern States
We will see more of our typical summertime pattern with highs climbing to around 90 degrees and the chance for spotty storms through early next week.