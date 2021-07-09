  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By Lissette Gonzalez
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A few showers moved across South Florida early Friday morning as temperatures hovered in the upper 70s and low 80s.

A hot and steamy afternoon ahead with highs soaring to the low 90s. It will feel like the 100s when you factor in the high humidity. Scattered storms will develop later in the day.

Friday night some stray storms are possible with lows in the upper 70s.

Saturday we remain unsettled due to lingering moisture. Passing storms will move in from time to time. Highs will be warm in the upper 80s.

On Sunday the rain chance decreases a bit as the deepest moisture lifts to the north and more of an ocean breeze develops.

We will see more of our typical summertime pattern with highs climbing to around 90 degrees and the chance for spotty storms through early next week.

Lissette Gonzalez