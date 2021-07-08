By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Crime, Local TV, Miami News, Miami Police, Model City Shooting

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police are on the scene of a shooting in Model City Thursday night.

According to Miami PD, the shooting happened in the area of NW 11 Avenue and 50 Street.

READ MORE: Ambassador Bocchit Edmond Reject Calls By Some In Congress To Delay Elections In Haiti

Responding officers found a 30-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

READ MORE: Day 15 Of Surfside Condo Collapse: Additional Victims Recovered, Death Toll At 64

The woman was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

No other details have been released.

MORE NEWS: Surfside Mayor: Every Building East Of Collins To Have Structural Review Regardless Of Age

If you have any information, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

CBSMiami.com Team