MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police are on the scene of a shooting in Model City Thursday night.
According to Miami PD, the shooting happened in the area of NW 11 Avenue and 50 Street.
Responding officers found a 30-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound.
The woman was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.
No other details have been released.
If you have any information, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.