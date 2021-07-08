MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Haiti is a country under siege as the manhunt for the killers of President Jovenel Moïse ramps up.

More than a dozen have been captured in the last 24 hours, with at least seven others killed.

Two of those arrested are U.S. citizens, including James Solage, a Haitian American from Fort Lauderdale. The other, according to CBS4 news partner the Miami Herald, is Joseph Vincent, who’s also from South Florida.

In addition to those two, 15 Colombian nationals are also being accused of being part of the hit squad.

President Moïse was shot 12 times in the head and body. His wife was shot three times. Their daughter survived only because she hid in a bedroom and managed to escape.

Former Prime Minister Laurent Lamothe is calling for an international investigation.

“This was a contracted hit to go ahead and kill the president,” he said. “The world cannot wait. It’s important for every nation’s security and for the country’s stability to get to those who have financed this assassination of the president.”

Moïse had become increasingly unpopular for clinging to power after his term expired in February. Protesters had been demanding his resignation for months before he was killed.

A new power struggle has begun, and in the Haitian capital, the fear is palpable.