(CBS Local)- Simone Biles’ quest for a few more Olympic medals begins later this month in Japan when the Olympics’ women’s gymnastics competition gets underway on July 25. After winning four golds and a bronze in Rio, Biles looks to help the Americans once again capture team glory in Tokyo.

Despite not having her best performance at the U.S. Olympic Trials, Biles finished first in the All Around as well as the floor exercise and vault. She’s joined by Sunisa Lee, who finished second in all around and first on the uneven bars, Jordan Chiles (third all around) and Grace McCallum (fourth all around) as the U.S. looks to win team gold for the third consecutive Olympics.

The qualification for event finals begins on Sunday July 25 with a 2 a.m. Eastern Time start, so that one may be a bit difficult to catch live for American fans. The team final begins on Tuesday, July 27 at 6:45 a.m. Eastern Time, with the all around final following up on Thursday, July 29 at 6:50 a.m. After the team and all around competitions wrap up, the Americans will have the chance to compete for any of the apparatus finals they have qualified for beginning on Sunday, August 1 with vault and uneven bars.

Schedule

Qualification: Sunday, July 25 2:00 a.m. EDT & 7:20 a.m. EDT

Team Final: Tuesday, July 27 6:45 a.m. EDT

All-Around Final: Thursday, July 29 6:50 a.m. EDT

Vault Final: Sunday, August 1, 4 a.m. EDT

Uneven Bars Final: Sunday, August 1, 4 a.m. EDT

Floor Exercise Final: Monday, August 2, 4 a.m. EDT

Balance Beam Final: Tuesday, August 3, 4 a.m. EDT