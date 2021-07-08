MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Time is running out to file a claim for a refund as part of a Keurig K-Cup class action lawsuit.
Consumers have until July 15 to file a claim.
This is for Floridians who bought Keurig K-Cup Portion Packs from a supplier other than Keurig.
The purchases, not for the purpose of resale, had to be made between September 7, 2010, and August 14, 2020.
Florida secured $31 million as part of the lawsuit.
To file a claim, click here.