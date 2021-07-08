MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Temple Emanu-El Cultural Arts Center and the Miami Beach Music Festival Orchestra teamed up for a free interfaith musical gathering in support of those affected by the collapse.
The audience was treated to soothing classical music interlaced with inspirational messages from community leaders, including Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, as well as several rabbis and ministers.
The melodies and messages heard offered healing and support.
During the gathering, money was collected to provide relief to the victims and families.