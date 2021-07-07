MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man is dead Wednesday afternoon after the Broward Sheriff’s Office said an altercation between two drivers escalated into shots being fired.

BSO said the shooting took place at around 9:45 a.m. in the 8600 block of West Commercial Boulevard.

Authorities said the fatal victim, in this case, was airlifted to a nearby hospital where he later died.

The victim has not been identified, pending next-of-kin notification.

Detectives said they were questioning the other party involved in this case.

They did not say if this was a case of road rage.

Chopper 4 images showed a dark-colored Mustang convertible with its doors open at the scene of the shooting.

Authorities said the westbound lanes on Commercial Boulevard had reopened. They had been closed between Northwest 82nd Avenue and North Pine Island Road due to the investigation.

No other details were released by police.