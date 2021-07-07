MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Football season is still months away, but before it begins it will be practice, practice, practice for the teams.

On Wednesday, the Miami Dolphins announced the 2021 training camp schedule that will be open to the public. The practices will be held at the new Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens.

The first public practice will be on Saturday, July 31 at 10:10 a.m.

This will be the first training camp held at the Baptist Health Training Complex, a state-of-the-art, 227,000-square-foot facility that will open in July 2021.

The Dolphins will host the Atlanta Falcons for joint practices on Wednesday, August 18, and Thursday, August 19.

This year’s training camp will feature theme days, food trucks from local and minority-owned restaurants, face painting, and the garage sale that will benefit the Miami Dolphins Foundation.

Attendance for any of the 14 open practices is free, but fans must reserve tickets through the Miami Dolphins Account at Ticketmaster. Tickets will be available early to Dolphins Season Tickets Members on Wednesday, July 7, and open to the general public on Thursday, July 8.

Due to health and safety precautions, player autographs and tours will not be available following the practices.

Additional and up-to-date information about the Miami Dolphins training camp can be found at miamidolphins.com/trainingcamp.