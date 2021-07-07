MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF signed U.S. youth international forward Indiana Vassilev on a season-long loan from Aston Villa in the English Premier League.

Vassilev first joined Aston Villa at the youth levels in 2018, representing the U-18 and U-23 teams.

In his time with those teams, the 20-year-old registered 11 goals and six assists in 54 appearances.

On the international stage, Vassilev has represented the U.S. youth national teams, playing for the U-16, U-17, U-18, and U-20 teams.

Notably, he represented the U-17 team at the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup, making four appearances as the team reached the quarterfinals.

CBS4’s Steve Goldstein interviewed the newest member of the club and spoke on his excitement about being back in Florida.

“Joining us now Indiana Vassilev, who is joining Inter Miami CF. First off, Indiana, you spent time here in Florida over at IMG Academy on the west coast. How excited are you to be back in Florida?” asked Goldstein

“Really excited to be back in Florida. Obviously, I spent time over at IMG and I did enjoy my time there. I did miss the heat but probably not the humidity, but I think I will get used to it over time,” said Vassilev.

“For sure, we can all understand that! What do you know about this team and do you know anybody as you set to join it?” added Goldstein.

“I don’t know anybody quite well on this team. But I have been on previous loans and I don’t think that will be an issue. About the team, I don’t know much about it but I know I’m coming to help the team win games and be in a better position than they were before I came,” said Vassilev.

The club’s next game is against the New York Red Bulls Saturday, July 17, so fans will have to wait and see when Vassilev gets in the lineup rotation and help produce for the team.