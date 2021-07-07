MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Haitian First Lady Martine Moïse is in Miami being treated for injuries she received in a shooting attack at her home in which her husband, President Jovenel Moïse, was assassinated early Wednesday morning, CBS4 News has learned.

The Haitian Ambassador to the U.S., Bocchit Edmond told CNN, the First Lady would be transported to a hospital in Miami for treatment and her for own protection.

CBS4 News sources confirm she was transferred from a hospital in Haiti to Jackson Memorial Hospital on Wednesday afternoon. She is reportedly in stable but critical condition after being shot in the overnight attack at their private residence. according to Edmond.

The attackers stormed the home at around 1 a.m. and fatally wounded the head of state, according to the acting prime minister Claude Joseph, who described the assassination as a “heinous, inhumane and barbaric act.”

Joseph has declared a state of seige in the country.

“It’s very, very sad, they killed him, it’s my president,” said Jean Claude Louis, who spoke with CBS4 News outside the General Consulate of Haiti in Miami.

The assassination comes amid continued political and economic unrest, along with gang violence.

The Miami-Dade County Black Affairs Advisory Board discussed the assassination at their meeting on Wednesday as they hope for peace.

“Our hearts go out to Haiti and we want the situation to be resolved in a productive way for the benefit of all the Haitian people,” said Stephen Hunter Johnson, Chair of the Miami-Dade County Black Affairs Advisory Board.

The Associated Press reports that the streets of Port Au Prince, the capital of Haiti, were mostly quiet Wednesday, a few businesses were ransacked.

Authorities closed the international airport.

Miami-Dade County Black Affairs Advisory Board member D.J. Fabien said he’s translated for President Moïse in the past.

“He was a very nice guy and was trying to do a lot of things for the country before his term expired,” says Fabien. “He only had about seven months left on his term, and they could have had elections.”

More reaction is pouring in from leaders across South Florida.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava released a statement that says in part, “The island was already facing grave challenges and instability which are only deepened by this development. South Florida is home to a vibrant and thriving Haitian community and we stand with them during this difficult time, as we pray for peace for the Haitian people.”

South Florida Congresswoman Fredrica Wilson also released a statement that read in part “I was shocked by the news about the assassination of Haiti’s president Jovenel Moïse and to learn that his wife, Martine, also was shot during the attack. My thoughts are with the people of Haiti and I pray that this will not lead to more havoc in an already extremely troubled nation.”