MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated after a group of unidentified people attacked his private residence, according to an official.
Moïse’s wife, First Lady Martine Moïse, is hospitalized, according to interim Premier Claude Joseph.READ MORE: Tropical Storm Elsa's Heavy Rains Spreading Over Florida Peninsula
Joseph condemned what he called a “hateful, inhumane and barbaric act,” adding that Haiti’s National Police and other authorities had the situation in the Caribbean country under control.READ MORE: Key Biscayne Takes Action After Video On Social Media Shows Crack In Ceiling Of Condo Parking Garage
The killing late Tuesday comes amid deepening political and economic stability and a spike in gang violence.MORE NEWS: Judge Reprimands Lawyer After Learning Client Had No Connection To Surfside Tragedy
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)