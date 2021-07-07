CONDO COLLAPSELatest updates on Surfside condo collapse search and rescue operation
By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated after a group of unidentified people attacked his private residence, according to an official.

Moïse’s wife, First Lady Martine Moïse, is hospitalized, according to interim Premier Claude Joseph.

Joseph condemned what he called a “hateful, inhumane and barbaric act,” adding that Haiti’s National Police and other authorities had the situation in the Caribbean country under control.

The killing late Tuesday comes amid deepening political and economic stability and a spike in gang violence.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

