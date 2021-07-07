MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The search continues for nine people believed to be missing in the waters southeast of Key West.
Coast Guard Cutter Thetis crewmembers and a good Samaritan rescued 13 people from the water after their vessel capsized, Tuesday, approximately 26 miles southeast of Key West.
Thetis’ crewmembers interviewed the survivors and reported they left from Cuba and their vessel capsized with 22 people aboard at approximately 8 p.m. on Monday.
Two helicopters and an airplane were called in to assist with the search-and-rescue operation.