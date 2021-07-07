(CBS Chicago) — The All-Star Game is seen as the halfway point of the MLB season. But, in reality, every team will have already played more than 81 games by the end of this coming weekend. Still, it’s a convenient time to take a breather and see where things stand across the League.

Some teams, like the Chicago Cubs, would prefer the All-Star break start sooner. The Cubs have lost 11 straight games and are sinking fast in the National League Central. The Los Angeles Angels, on the other hand have won six of their last eight, thanks, in large part, to the two-way exploits of Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani has been pitching well and leads the majors in home runs.

This week’s Baseball Report looks at the Cubs’ losing streak, Ohtani’s 31 HRs, and the All-Star Game rosters for next Tuesday’s game.

Cubs Lose 11 Straight

Not quite two weeks ago, the Cubs were tied with the Milwaukee Brewers for the NL Central lead. They sat at 42-33 and had just shut out the Los Angeles Dodgers to open a four-game series and an 10-game road-trip. Three games in Milwaukee would follow, followed by three more in Cincinnati against the then-third place Reds. The outcomes would surely affect the division race going into the All-Star Break.

And so they have. The Cubs proceeded to lose their next 11 games. After the Dodgers bounced back to win three straight, the Brewers swept them, dumping 31 runs on them in three games. Cubs pitching was better in the next series, but it wouldn’t matter. The Reds then took down the Cubs in three one-run games for another sweep.

Their next loss, the first of the streak at home, saw them give up 13 more runs, this time at home to the Philadelphia Phillies. Cubs manager David Ross was tossed in the sixth inning for the third time this season, this time for arguing a walk to Phillies’ Bryce Harper. It wouldn’t be enough of a spark to change the outcome. They followed that with another loss to the Phillies, giving up 15 more runs. On the bright side, they put up 10.

The NL Central race looks very different now. Over the course of the losing streak, the Cubs have dropped to 42-44 and fourth place in the division behind the Brewers and Reds. They are now nine games off the pace, and don’t seem to have any answers on how to end what’s become their longest losing streak since 2012. A possible playoff season has quickly turned into a season that will likely end in September. And with the July 30 trade deadline on the horizon, the Cubs may have just become sellers instead of buyers.

Ohtani Leads MLB In Home Runs

On July 4, Ohtani provided his own fireworks. The Angels designated hitter and pitcher blasted his 31st home run of the season Monday against the Baltimore Orioles. The huge 457-foot solo shot to straight-away centerfield was his 14th HR in his last 17 games and third against the Orioles in the series. He leads MLB in home runs and tied the record for the most home runs in a season hit by a Japanese-born player. Hideki Matsui set that record in 2004, over a complete season.

The day would get better. Ohtani also became the first Major Leaguer to be selected to the All-Star Game as both a position player and a pitcher. Ohtani has 68 RBI and is slashing .276/.362/.692. From the mound, he’s 4-1, with a 87 strikeouts and a 3.49 ERA over 67 innings.

Ohtani will compete in the Home Run Derby on Monday evening. The Angels are okay with him hitting and pitching in the All-Star Game, if that’s how it shakes out.

All-Star Game Rosters Announced

Ohtani wasn’t the only All-Star announced Sunday. With the starters already picked by the fans, MLB filled in the rest of the rosters for the All-Star Game next Tuesday at Coors Field in Denver. Reserve position players and pitchers were chosen by the players themselves, with a little help from the commissioner. (Every team in the League must have at least one representative.) That amounts to 24 more players in the National League and 23 in the American League, since the fans already chose the designated hitter.

Some notable players did not make the list. Seven-time All-Star and three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer of the Washington Nationals isn’t among those originally announced. Scherzer has a 2.10 ERA and 127 strikeouts in his 94.1 innings. Chris Bassitt of the Oakland A’s was also initially snubbed. Bassitt is 9-2 on the season, with 109 strikeout in 106.2 innings pitched. The rosters will likely be updated before game time.

Here are the announced All-Star rosters:

American League

Starters:

C – Salvador Perez, Royals

1B – Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays

2B – Marcus Semien, Blue Jays

3B – Rafael Devers, Red Sox

SS – Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox

OF – Mike Trout, Angels

OF – Aaron Judge, Yankees

OF – Teoscar Hernández, Blue Jays

DH – Shohei Ohtani, Angels

Reserves:

C – Mike Zunino, Rays

1B – Jared Walsh, Angels

1B – Matt Olson, Athletics

2B – Jose Altuve, Astros

2B – Bo Bichette, Blue Jays

SS – Carlos Correa, Astros

3B – José Ramírez, Cleveland

OF – Michael Brantley, Astros

OF – Joey Gallo, Rangers

OF – Adolis García, Rangers

OF – Cedric Mullins, Orioles

DH – Nelson Cruz, Twins

DH – J.D. Martinez, Red Sox

Pitchers:

Shohei Ohtani, Angels

Gerrit Cole, Yankees

Lance Lynn, White Sox

Shane Bieber, Cleveland

Nathan Eovaldi, Red Sox

Kyle Gibson, Rangers

Yusei Kikuchi, Mariners

Carlos Rodón, White Sox

Aroldis Chapman, Yankees

Liam Hendriks, White Sox

Ryan Pressly, Astros

Matt Barnes, Red Sox

Gregory Soto, Tigers

National League

Starters:

C – Buster Posey, Giants

1B – Freddie Freeman, Braves

2B – Adam Frazier, Pirates

3B – Nolan Arenado, Cardinals

SS – Fernando Tatís Jr., Padres

OF – Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves

OF – Nick Castellanos, Reds

OF – Jesse Winker, Reds

Reserves:

C – J.T. Realmuto, Phillies

1B – Max Muncy, Dodgers

2B – Ozzie Albies, Braves

2B – Jake Cronenworth, Padres

SS – Brandon Crawford, Giants

SS – Trea Turner, Nationals

3B – Kris Bryant, Cubs

3B – Eduardo Escobar, Diamondbacks

OF – Mookie Betts, Dodgers

OF – Bryan Reynolds, Pirates

OF – Kyle Schwarber, Nationals

OF – Juan Soto, Nationals

OF – Chris Taylor, Dodgers

Pitchers:

Jacob deGrom, Mets

Yu Darvish, Padres

Brandon Woodruff, Brewers

Corbin Burnes, Brewers

Kevin Gausman, Giants

Germán Márquez, Rockies

Trevor Rogers, Marlins

Zack Wheeler, Phillies

Craig Kimbrel, Cubs

Mark Melancon, Padres

Josh Hader, Brewers

Alex Reyes, Cardinals