KEY WEST (CBSMiami) – The search is on for nine people believed to be missing in the waters southeast of Key West.
According to the U.S. Coast Guard, it all started just before 4 p.m. Tuesday when the Western Carmen, a cargo vessel, rescued two people.
The USCGC Thetis arrived on the scene, which was 23 miles southeast of Key West, rescuing 10 more people from the water.
Two helicopters and an airplane were called in to assist with the search-and-rescue operation.
Three more people were rescued just before 7:30 p.m.
The last update from the Coast Guard was that search efforts will continue through the night for the nine people were still believed to be missing.