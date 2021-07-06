CONDO COLLAPSELatest updates on Surfside condo collapse search and rescue operation
By CBSMiami.com Team
KEY WEST (CBSMiami) – The search is on for nine people believed to be missing in the waters southeast of Key West.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, it all started just before 4 p.m. Tuesday when the Western Carmen, a cargo vessel, rescued two people.

The USCGC Thetis arrived on the scene, which was 23 miles southeast of Key West, rescuing 10 more people from the water.

A Coast Guard officer of the USCGC Thetis rescuing someone. (Source: US Coast Guard)

Two helicopters and an airplane were called in to assist with the search-and-rescue operation.

Three more people were rescued just before 7:30 p.m.

The last update from the Coast Guard was that search efforts will continue through the night for the nine people were still believed to be missing.

