MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami-Dade County Judge reprimanded a lawyer Tuesday after learning she failed to advise the court her client had no connection to the Surfside tragedy.
During an afternoon court hearing, the judge disclosed the attorney’s client was actually an animal advocate who lived in Broward County.READ MORE: 9 People Believed To Be Missing In Waters Southeast Of Key West
This all started on Sunday when the judge denied the emergency motion to allow any attempts to enter the explosive-charged building in a last ditch attempt to retrieve any remaining animals in the building.READ MORE: Elsa Regains Hurricane Status Southwest Of Tampa Bay
The opportunity, the judge stated, would have endangered the first responders and the people wanting to enter the building.
Miami-Dade Mayor Levine Cava mentioned there were multiple sweeps conducted prior to the demolition to check for any remaining pets in the Surfside Building, and none were found.MORE NEWS: ‘All Words Fall Short’: Loved Ones Gather For Funeral Of Guara Family Killed Surfside Condo Collapse
There is a hearing schedule for Wednesday morning to discuss a legal structure moving forward for litigation cases regarding the Surfside condominium collapse.