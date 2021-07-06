VALRICO (CBSMiami) – A Florida woman was found dead in a Valrico retention pond and it appears she may have been the victim of an alligator attack, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman’s body was found just after 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, July 4 in Valrico, which is just east of Tampa.

The body was recovered by HCSO’s Underwater Recovery Team, which said alligators are known to frequent the pond. In addition, the sheriff’s office said the woman’s body appeared to “suffer injuries consistent with an alligator attack” however, the cause of death is undetermined until it is released by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and alligator trappers also responded to the scene.

“What a tragic ending to the 4th of July holiday for this woman’s family and friends,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “I want to thank our local partners for their cooperation with this investigation as we work to learn what led up to her death.”

Fatal alligator attacks are rare. According to the FWC, there have been 23 fatal attacks since 1948.