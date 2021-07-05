MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Monday, Key West was filled with tourists enjoying the long July 4th holiday soaking in the sun.

While the city is under a Tropical Storm Warning, not many appeared to be thinking about Tropical Storm Elsa near Cuba, a mere 90 miles away.

“It’s just a tropical storm so I’m just going to ride it out and then be here for work. If they tell me I need to go, then I’ll go,” said Haven Gill who was visiting the Southern Most City.

People like Karin Bigsterbosch who live on boats are hoping for the best, but getting ready, making sure her floating home is prepared.

“I did double lines and I’m going to stay at my job at the Marriott for two nights. I only do it for my dog, because she’s afraid when it’s really windy,” she said.

Denny Bayles was fixing a leak on his boat and getting his place ready.

“I just don’t want it to be messy. So everybody’s quietly tightening up their lines and doing all their little repairs,” he said. “I didn’t anticipate a storm this early in the season, we gotta get this tightened up.”

Emergency managers said their big concern was traffic, they don’t want people stuck on the Overseas Highway as they head for the mainland.

“We have 80, 90 percent occupancy. We have about 40,000 visitors right now living in the Keys. If they all try to leave at the same time it’s going to be a problem,” said Monroe County Administrator Roman Gastesi.

On Sunday, recited a prayer at the Grotto of St. Mary Star of the Sea. It’s a tradition to keep strong storms away.

As preps are underway, many hoping the Keys are spared any major effects.