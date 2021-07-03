MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Animal advocates are concerned that animals are left behind in the portion of Champlain Tower South that did not collapse and they are in need of rescue.

“I’ve had this dog on my mind so I saw it and it’s very difficult Stephen phantom set a dog is even a lot in a building that’s going to be demolished,” said Dahlia Canes, animal advocate.

“There’s Coco, there’s Mia. Cats, when they try to feed they couldn’t get to you because the balcony was locked,” said Canes.

Coco is this black and white cat. Then, there’s a cat named Mia, two parakeets, a guinea pig and a dog named Daisy.

Canes even has a diagram of where the missing animals are located. Earlier this week, CBS4 spoke to Mia’s owner Susana Alvarez.

“She hid under the bed all the time and that’s where she is now. During the first tremor, that’s what she did she went. Straight under the bed,” said Alvarez.

Alvarez says in the midst of trying to escape the building she left Mia behind. A decision she regrets every moment.

“The guilt I feel is horrible for leaving her there. I see her little face. I feel like I’m the devil to her, I feel like I took her to that building, and there she is trapped,” added Alvarez.

County officials say they checked and did not find any animals.

“We definitely searched the building, so they were primary and secondary searches of the building. There was also a tertiary search, so we went to that building three times, which is remarkable, and none of the times did we find pets or anything going through,” said Miami-Dade Fire Chief Alan Cominsky.

On Saturday morning, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says additional efforts were made to find those four-legged friends.

“I was informed this morning that they did a sweep with cameras and they found no animals,” said Mayor Cava.

Canes said animals who are scared, hide and without an expert going in there’s a little hope.

“The cats are probably hiding for their lives. They’re probably freaking out. I personally volunteer to go in,” she said. “I’m 100 pounds, 5-foot tall. I can crawl like no tomorrow, but they’re not letting anyone near the site, even if you have 1,000 credentials because of the risk factor.”