MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A dedicated mother to her 7-year-old daughter Stella, that is how those who know Graciela Cattarossi describe her.

“They slept together, lived together. Everywhere they were together,” said Betty Matz Gelsky, a friend of Graciela’s for the past 18 years.

“I’m glad they’re together,” said Gelsky of the family of five from Argentina.

Stella, Graciela, and her parents Gino and Graciela all lived together in Unit 501 of the Champlain Towers.

Graciela’s sister was visiting from Argentina.

“I think it’s been a huge shock to the whole community,” said Andrea.

A community that’s tight-knit, where everyone seems to know everyone. Gelsky also knows other families in that building.

“I got a list of all the Jewish people,” said Gelsky, who is also Jewish. “I recognized the Kleiman family who I grew up with from Puerto Rico…I was sobbing when I saw that list.”

A photo hanging in Gelsky’s office now feels different. It’s one Graciela took for her years ago.

“Graciela was a world traveler, photograph food, locations, people,” said Gelsky.

She found beauty in her photo subjects, but Graciela’s greatest pride and joy is Stella.

“Her focus was that little girl. That was her life, said Gelsky.

Andrea, Graciela’s sister, is the mother of 3.

Family friends have created a GoFundMe for her sons.