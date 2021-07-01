MIAMI (CBSMiami) – July 4th is usually a day of family and friends gathering, possibly a day at the beach, and of course, fireworks.

While some love going to a city sponsored shows, others enjoy a more DIY approach – which can be dangerous.

The state’s Department of Health said thousands of fireworks-related injuries are treated in hospital emergency rooms across the country each year. Most often those injured and teens while using store-bought fireworks.

Sparklers were the leading cause of injuries.

State law allows fireworks to be legally set off on three days, including July 4th. However, anything that flies or explodes can’t be sold in Miami-Dade. But if Miami-Dade residents buys them elsewhere, they can legally set them off.

Those that are legal should be used in a safe manner.

Always buy fireworks from approved vendors and always read and follow the manufacturer’s instructions.

Fireworks should only be set off one at a time and move away quickly once they are lit.

Never attempt to relight or handle malfunctioning fireworks. Keep already used fireworks away from unlit ones.

Always keep a garden hose, a bucket of water, or fire extinguisher close by in case of emergency.

To prevent a trash fire, soak used fireworks in water before throwing them in the trash.

Call 9-1-1 immediately in case of a fire or burn emergency.