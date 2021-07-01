CONDO COLLAPSELatest updates on Surfside condo collapse search and rescue operation
By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Royal Caribbean has offered up one of its ships to house first responders assisting with the Surfside condo collapse search-and-rescue efforts.

The Explorer of the Seas docked at PortMiami Thursday with its new mission.

According to Royal Caribbean CEO Michael Bayley, 80 first responders, including their rescue dogs, have already made the ship their temporary home.

A FEMA rescue dog getting ready to board the Explorer of the Seas. (Source: Michael Bayley / Facebook)

The ship will accommodate up to 600 first responders for a couple of weeks.

Bayley said many governmental departments helped make it possible, including the CDC, Coast Guard, CBP and others.

