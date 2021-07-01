TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – With one sponsor calling the bill a “good first step,” Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a measure that includes addressing use-of-force training requirements for law enforcement officers.

The House and Senate unanimously passed the bill in April, after scrutiny of policing nationwide following the May 2020 death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed by ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

The bill, in part, seeks to strengthen background checks of people applying for law-enforcement jobs. It will require applicants to disclose whether they are the subjects of pending investigations or have left criminal-justice jobs while under investigation.

The bill also seeks to bolster training and policies related to use-of-force incidents, such as limiting officers’ use of chokeholds “to circumstances where the officer perceives an immediate threat of serious bodily injury or death to himself, herself, or another person.”

Officers also will be instructed on a “duty to intervene in another officer’s excessive use of force” and a “duty to render medical assistance following use of force.”

Sen. Randolph Bracy, who helped sponsor the bill, issued a statement saying the legislation “offers pragmatic solutions to create meaningful change in police departments statewide. It is a good first step towards ensuring transparency and accountability in policing.”

