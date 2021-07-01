CONDO COLLAPSELatest updates on Surfside condo collapse search and rescue operation
By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Search-and-rescue crews have arrived from all over the world and all over the country to help with the Surfside condo collapse. And on Wednesday, a team of emotional support dogs showed up to lend a helping paw.

Axel the pooch was pooped after working a super long day.

“Our mission is to provide emotional support to family and first responders,” said John Hunt with Crisis Response Canines.

This popular pack arrived Tuesday from New Jersey. So popular that they have their own business cards.

Axel, Tarik and the rest of this cordial canine crew aren’t just good looking – they’re smart too.

The dogs have three levels of training – basic therapy, crisis training, for situations like what just happened in Surfside, and PTSD.

Axel the Rottweiler and the rest of his emotional support buddies from the Crisis Response Canines team. (CBS4)

Axel and Tarik’s handlers explained to CBS4’s Joel Waldman why dogs are better than people when it comes to catastrophes.

“We come and say to a person going through a terrible tragedy, ‘How you doing?’ Dogs don’t do that, they just put you at ease,” Hunt explained.

“Dogs don’t judge, don’t ask questions. They’re just here to provide comfort, even it’s for five minutes,” added Nancy Mittleman.

