MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Call Neighbors 4 Neighbors at (305) 597-4404 or visit Neighbors4Neighbors.org/SurfsideFund if you want to help those affected by the Surfside condo collapse.

Over the weekend, the nonprofit’s Surfside Building Collapse Victim Fund raised just over $36,000.

With the donations still pouring in, that total is now up to $47,000.

Neighbors 4 Neighbors Executive Director Katy Meagher said she’s in talks with F.R.I.E.N.D. – Miami-Dade’s long-term disaster recovery group – and that immediate assistance for the families is being worked on.

The fund’s goal will be to assist the victims in the long term with unforeseen costs and things not covered by insurance.

On Tuesday, Meagher also announced that feeding first responders, with the help of Catering the Event, has been added to the nonprofit’s efforts.

As a result, Neighbors 4 Neighbors has added an option on the donation site to designate your donation toward feeding first responders.