MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The body of North Bay Village Police Chief Carlos Noriega’s mother has been recovered from the Champlain Towers South collapse site.

In a statement from the family, they said they were notified Tuesday evening of the recovery and positive identification of 92-year-old Hilda Noriega.

“The family would like to thank all the hundreds of first responders, who bravely and selflessly risked their lives to locate his mother and the other innocent victims to date.”

“The Noriegas have lost the ‘heart and soul’ and ‘matriarch’ of their family, but will get through this time by embracing the unconditional love Hilda was known for.”

Hilda Noriega’s grandson, Mike Noriega, called her ‘vibrant’.

“She is the most vibrant, energetic person that I know. She lives for her faith, her family, her friends, definitely in that order. She’s crazy about her family, and very, very social, probably the most popular person that I know,” he said.

Noreiga said he got a call about the collapse last Thursday.

“We rushed to the scene. When we saw really what happened with this collapse, we just kind of broke down and all that. My grandmother, my father’s mother, was somewhere underneath that rubble. We just we couldn’t believe it,” he said.

Noriega said when they went to the site right after it happened, his father found a birthday card for Hilda in the rubble. He added that he’s dealing with the situation as best as he can.