MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a wet start across parts of South Florida with passing showers and a few storms.

The rain chance remains high on Tuesday with the potential for stormy periods and heavy downpours that could lead to localized flooding. Some storms may produce lightning and gusty winds. Highs climb to the upper 80s in the afternoon and it will feel like the low to mid-90s due to high humidity.

We remain unsettled through the end of the week due to deep tropical moisture in place. Storm chance remains high with the potential for heavy rain at times. Highs will stay in the upper 80s.

This weekend the rain chance may decrease a bit. Scattered storms still possible Saturday and Sunday.

TROPICS

The remnants of Danny are still producing heavy rain and gusty winds across portions of Georgia and South Carolina.

A tropical wave located in the Central Atlantic has a medium potential of cyclone development over the next five days as it moves west-northwest towards the Lesser Antilles and the Caribbean. Although environmental conditions do not appear favorable for rapid strengthening, the CBS4 Weather team will continue to closely monitor this disturbance.