MIAMI (CBSMiami) – More memorial walls are appearing in Surfside, paying tribute to those who died in the rubble and those who are still missing.

“I just wanted to see the wall that they have there and see how many people have lost their life and to pray a little bit for those people,” said nearby resident Nikky Garrido.

Garrido went to visit one of the memorial walls on Harding Avenue. As she saw the people’s faces and read their names, she clung to hope that her prayers will be answered.

“What is your hope?” CBS 4’s Ted Scouten asked.

“To find somebody alive,” she said. “I still have faith that somebody is going to be alive.”

At the walls, people are leaving kind messages, like, ‘keep the faith’, ‘live for today, dream of tomorrow, learn from yesterday’,’ stay strong’, ‘you are in our hearts’, ‘we love you’, and ‘this too shall pass’.

The original memory wall is also on Harding just south of 88th Street in the shadow of the Champlain South Tower. It’s even more filled with pictures and flowers. There are also posters with messages like “Super Grandma.” Others are letting the world know their loved ones are missing — and loved.

“I thinking inside myself ‘I wish they find the people’,” said neighbor Janith Canizalez. “I can pray for them because family, they waiting for, to see their family.”

On Byron Avenue and 93rd Street at “Paws Up Dog Park” flowers and pictures fill the fence around a small park in memory of those who are lost and missing. The community is looking for ways to grieve together. There’s another memorial wall at the Hawthorne Tot Lot at 90th Street and Bay Drive.

On the beach in Surfside last night a vigil of dozens turned into hundreds, people wanting to share their grief and their hope.

“I cannot imagine the anguish, torture of seeing the rubble and yet hoping against hope,” said Eva Kaman.