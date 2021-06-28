MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Depression number 4 has strengthened into Tropical Storm Danny off the coast of South Carolina.
The National Hurricane Center issued its first advisory on this system at 11:00 a.m. Monday and issued a Tropical Storm Warning for portions of the South Carolina coast, from Edisto Beach to South Santee River.
At 3 p.m., TD 4 was located 60 miles east-southeast of Beaufort, South Carolina.

Maximum sustained winds were 40 mph and the system was moving west-northwest near 16 mph.
It is forecast to make landfall along the coast of South Carolina on Monday night. I
Rapid weakening is forecast after landfall.
Rapid weakening is forecast after landfall.

There will not be any impacts from this system to South Florida.
There is also a tropical wave moving across the central Atlantic which has a low chance of development as it moves west-northwestward at 20 miles per hour. It is expected to be near the Lesser Antilles by Wednesday and it’s too early to tell what, if any, impact it could have on South Florida.