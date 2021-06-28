MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The number of confirmed deaths increased to 11 on Monday.

Evening as search and rescue crews worked a fifth day to find survivors at the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South in Surfside.

She said the number of those unaccounted for is 150, the number of people accounted for is 136. The mayor stressed the numbers are fluid and will continue to change.

Eight of the 11 victims have been identified. They are Stacie Dawn Fang, 54; Antonio Lozano, 83 and Gladys Lozano, 79; and Manuel LaFont, 54; Leon Oliwkowicz, 80; Christina Beatriz Elvira, 74; Anna Ortiz, 46, and her son Luis Bermudez, 26. Bermudez was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy and used a wheelchair.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the search and rescue operation will continue as crews explore “all possible avenues” to reach potentially trapped people.

She also said that $1.6 million has been raised for the victims of the disaster through supportsurfside.org.

“These are truly the men and women who have dedicated their lives to saving lives. This is what they live for, to save lives. So they are out there with every resource that they need to ensure that they can search this area, they can sweep the mound with cameras, with dogs, with sonar, and additional heavy machinery that has come in to start to clear away the debris. We are exploring all possible avenues,” said Cava.

WATCH: Monday evening update on Surfside condo collapse search and rescue operation.

Families of the missing were allowed to visit the site on Sunday.

Rescue crews have done DNA tests with family members to identify the victims.

Meanwhile, search teams continue to pick through the rubble, looking for signs of life.

Search and rescue said they are no longer tunneling underneath the rubble, but concentrating on the large debris piled on top.

Crews of 50 to 60 search-and-rescue teams work at any one time on the pile, sifting through concrete and twisted metal.

Heavy equipment has been brought in to lift heavy concrete pieces.

“We are rotating through. We have gridded out the debris field. We have more heavy equipment that we brought in, so you see larger cranes and different aspects. This is an evolving process,” said Miami-Dade Fire Chief Alan Cominsky.

Additional crews from southwest Florida, central Florida and Hillsborough County have been brought in to assist with the search. A search team from Israel is also on site.

Cava said there is going to be a thorough investigation into what caused the building to come down.

“We are going to get to the bottom of what happened here. Right now our top priority is search and rescue and finding the people,” she said.

The mayor said they are offering full support to the families impacted.

“We will continue to support all of the families and loved ones who are affected, with their mental health, their social service, their physical needs,” said Cava.

A family assistance center has been set up on site.

For those looking to help, Neighbors 4 Neighbors has established a fund for those in need. To contribute, call Neighbors 4 Neighbors at (305) 597-4404 or go to neighbors4neighbors.org/surfsidefund.