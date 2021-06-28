TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – A measure that would end the state’s no-fault auto insurance system and a proposal to overturn a 2020 vote by Key West residents restricting cruise ship operations were among bills sent Monday to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The insurance and Key West bills attracted strong support and opposition during the spring legislative session, but DeSantis hasn’t indicated how he will act on the measures.

The insurance change (SB 54) would replace the requirement of carrying personal-injury protection, or PIP, coverage with a requirement to have bodily injury coverage as of Jan. 1.

Proponents argued the $10,000 in PIP coverage available in the no-fault system to help pay health-care costs after accidents has not kept up with the times.

The coverage level has been on the books since 1979. But critics warned the bill would drive up insurance costs for the poorest Floridians and could put more motorists on the road without coverage.

The Key West issue, meanwhile, is included in a broad transportation bill (SB 1194) and stems from voters in November approving limits on the sizes of cruise ships and the number of passengers who can visit the city daily.

Another part of the transportation bill would allow Florida motorists to use flashing hazard lights on highways while driving in “periods of extremely low visibility.”

The bill would change years of messaging from officials who have said motorists should only use the lights when stopped on the side of a road.

