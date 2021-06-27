MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – In light of last week’s Champlain Towers South condo collapse in Surfside, neighboring city Miami Beach has declared a state of emergency.
The declaration, signed by City Manager Alina T. Hudak on Sunday, will ensure the city’s eligibility for the reimbursement of emergency-related expenditures.READ MORE: 'Focus In On Trying To Find Survivors': Senator Marco Rubio On Surfside Search & Rescue Operation
“A significant portion of the staging for the emergency response efforts is taking place within Miami Beach, including use of city streets, property and other facilities for search and rescue command centers, the use of city parking lots for personnel and equipment, and the use of city property to support the significant media presence on the scene of this national tragedy,” according to a statement from the city.READ MORE: Frustrating Wait For Families Seeking News On Loved Ones, Israeli Search Team Arrives At Collapse Site
Due to the Champlain Towers South’s close proximity to Miami Beach, the city has temporarily closed North Beach Oceanside Park and canceled, or moved events north of 63rd Street, including at the North Beach Bandshell.MORE NEWS: Condo Collapse: 9 Dead, Meticulous Search Of Rubble Continues
Last week, President Joe Biden signed an emergency declaration over the building collapse and ordered federal assistance to the area, while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava issued similar emergency declarations.