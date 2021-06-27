MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A search and rescue team from Israel has arrived to assist at the Surfside condo collapse site.

The Israeli defense force sent the team. It came after talks between Governor Ron DeSantis, the Israeli Prime Minister, and Israel’s Minister of Defense.

The team said every effort will be made to save lives, support the Jewish community and their friends in the United States.

DeSantis said he welcomes the help.

Twenty people with Israeli citizenship are said to be missing in the Surfside condo collapse, according to The Times of Israel.

While there are people of various demographics who live in the area, this particular neighborhood has a large Orthodox Jewish community.

Meanwhile, it’s an agonizing wait for families at the reunification center at the Grand Beach Hotel as they desperately seek news about their loved ones who lived in the condo.

They’ve given DNA samples to help identify the bodies or remains found in the rubble.

Some want to go to the scene to help in the search, but that has been deemed too dangerous. Others just want to go there to be close to where rescuers are searching for their family or friends.

“We’re working on a plan to allow family members to have an opportunity to be by the site and pay vigil to their family,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

Mike Noriega’s 92-year old grandmother Hilda lived in the building.

“She is the most vibrant, energetic person that I know. She lives for her faith, her family, her friends, definitely in that order. She’s crazy about her family, and very, very social, probably the most popular person that I know,” he said.

WATCH: Joan Murray spoke with Mike Noriega about his grandmother Hilda

Noreiga said he got a call about the collapse last Thursday.

“We rushed to the scene. When we saw really what happened with this collapse, we just kind of broke down and all that. My grandmother, my father’s mother, was somewhere underneath that rubble. We just we couldn’t believe it,” he said.

Hilda Noriega is the mother of North Bay Village Police Chief Carlos Noriega.

Mike Noreiga said he’s dealing with the situation as best as he can.

“One of my favorite quotes is by CS Lewis. He said that you don’t have a soul, you are a soul, what you have is a body of work. And, you know, my grandmother, she definitely was a very powerful sort of soul. If she’s underneath that rubble alive, it’ll be a miracle of the ages. If she’s not, I know that her soul is in heaven. So there’s a part of us that that has peace. We don’t have closure, right now, but this is really where our faith is being tested. We’re really trusting God with the situation,” he said.