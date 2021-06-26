CONDO COLLAPSEContinuing coverage from Surfside
By CBSMiami.com Team
Collapsed Condo, Local TV, Miami News, Surfside Tragedy

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Authorities announced the following road closures near the site of the collapsed Surfside condo on Saturday afternoon:

•Collins Ave – 83rd to 90th St. is currently closed.
•Harding Ave – 83rd to 96th St. is closed to pedestrian & vehicle traffic.
•Byron Ave – 85th to 90th St. is open only to residents.

Expect traffic delays in the area.

