MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Authorities announced the following road closures near the site of the collapsed Surfside condo on Saturday afternoon:
•Collins Ave – 83rd to 90th St. is currently closed.
•Harding Ave – 83rd to 96th St. is closed to pedestrian & vehicle traffic.
•Byron Ave – 85th to 90th St. is open only to residents.
Expect traffic delays in the area.READ MORE: Collapsed Condo: Families Hold On To Hope As Search & Rescue Continues In Surfside
🚨 #UPDATE 23: TRAFFIC ALERTMORE NEWS: Photos Of The Missing Adorn Fence Near Surfside Collapsed Building; Families Wait For News
•Collins Ave – 83rd to 90th St. is currently closed.
•Harding Ave – 83rd to 96th St. is closed to pedestrian & vehicle traffic.
•Byron Ave – 85th to 90th St. is open only to residents.
Expect traffic delays in the area.#SurfsideBuildingCollapse pic.twitter.com/Lkbu35Wa2j
— Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) June 26, 2021