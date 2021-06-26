MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Photos of the missing, along with flyers, flowers and candles adorn a fence near the site of the collapsed condo in Surfside, as family members wait for news about their loved ones.

They are carefully placed on a fence, now known as the ‘Wall of hope.”

Near the collapsed condo, you can see the wall as people come out to show support.

This all started following a tweet and someone who just wanted to help.

Family members and friends of the 159 missing people have been consoling one another since Thursday.

Neighbors, community members, tourists, strangers, all coming by as this powerful, gut-wrenching wall of missing continues to grow.

Leo Soto is the one who picked up many of the flowers. For him, it’s personal.

“Seeing our heroes, these incredible first responders, stopping by with stuffed animals. Once again, reminding us how in times of tragedy… look for the helpers and how an act of goodwill can spark another,” said Soto.