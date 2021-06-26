MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Saturday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced an audit of residential properties in the wake of the condo collapse in Surfside.
She announced that the Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources will conduct an audit of residential properties of five stories or higher at the recertification point – 40 years or older – that have not completed the process, in order to achieve compliance or to swiftly seek appropriate remedy which could include declaring unsafe structures or more immediate orders from the Building Official. The audit will start immediately and will be completed within 30 days.
The mayor urges cities to swiftly conduct their own similar audits.
Officials said the county would be working closely with municipalities and provide any technical assistance necessary to conduct these audits.