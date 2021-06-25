MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Amidst the tragedy of the Surfside condo collapse, there’s a story of remarkable strength and determination.

Angela Gonzalez and her 16-year-old daughter, Devon, fell from the ninth floor to the fifth floor.

Despite a breaking her pelvis, Angela found the strength to not only pull herself from the rubble, but also her child.

Both were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment.

“Wasn’t something that I thought I would come down to this, I guess. But pick up the pieces, trying to figure out how to make this work, how to make this better than what it is,” said Lisa Melencial, a family friend who was among those gathered at JMH. “Even though it’s a tragic scenario. I just want prayers and just the best for her and her family.”

Edgar Gonzalez, Angela’s husband and Devon’s dad, is among the 99 people who are unaccounted for.

“Hope for the best. Everybody just give prayers. Everybody else’s families or any colleagues or friends that were in the incidents, I wish you prayers, thoughts… And I hope everybody gets well,” Melencial said.

Now loved ones are just hoping for another miracle.