MIAMI (CBSMiami) – At least one person was killed and at least nine people were taken to the hospital after a condo in Surfside partially collapsed overnight.

It happened at the Champlain Towers South, located at 8777 Collins Avenue. The section that collapsed was on the beachside of the building.

The injured were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital and Aventura Hospital.

Fire rescue units and technical rescue teams from Miami-Dade and Broward responded to the collapse. Electricity and water at the building have been cut off.

A witness said he heard the collapse.

“I was walking with my brothers, we were walking our dog in the neighborhood, and basically we heard a really big rumble and we thought it was a motorcycle, you know, and we turned around and saw a cloud of dust just coming our way. We were like what is going on,” said a witness. “We went rushing toward it with shirts over our faces and the security guard came out and we were like what happened and she said the building collapsed.”

So a building next to my hotel collapsed in Miami Beach during the middle of the night. pic.twitter.com/qLhlhRnP1X — Jamal Akakpo 🇬🇭 (@AkakpoJamal) June 24, 2021

Southbound traffic is being diverted west on 96th Street and northbound traffic is being diverted at 85th Street and Collins Avenue.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.