MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The city of Miami Beach will stop enforcing the new 2 a.m. last call in South Beach, according to CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald.
That means all those who had licenses to sell until 5 a.m. can resume doing it.
It's in response to a judge's decision to invalidate the ordinance.
Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said the city will appeal.
"We're trying to foster a mixed-use work, play area. That's what we are trying to do. It's hard, if not impossible, to do that when you have all-night liquor sales concentrated in this small area," said Gelber.
The mayor added said he respectfully believes the judge misread the law and said the city has every right to impose this ordinance.