MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava spoke Thursday morning about the Surfside partial condo building collapse.

Here is what she said:

“What we know at this point is that The Champlain Tower South is a 12-story building. It’s more than 130 units, and about half of those have collapsed.”

“A massive search and rescue is underway and we know that we’re going to do everything we can possibly do to identify and rescue those who have been trapped in the rubble.”

“Miami Dade Fire Rescue is leading the efforts and they have been on the scene since the early morning and they’re doing an amazing job.”

“Thank you so much to our brave, brave fire rescue workers. They have years of experience in this type of operation, and they are doing everything they possibly can do so we need to allow them to do their work. Very important. We need to allow them to do their work because every minute in this search can make a huge difference.”

“We’ve set up a family reunification hotline for those who are trying to get information about their loved ones to call 305-614-1819 or you can go to Miamidade.gov/emergency to report online missing persons or to check in if someone is safe.”

“Chaplains and victim advocates are on site ready to support the survivors and family members who are in need of resources.”

“Our social service agencies as well are coming in. They are going to be here to assist in the hours and the days ahead.”

“I’m thinking of all of our first responders. I know you are as well and praying for their safety as they go about their difficult work of saving lives.”