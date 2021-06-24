SURFSIDE (CBSMiami) – Thoughts of sympathy and support are being expressed after the partial collapse of a condo building in Surfside.

The collapse happened around 1:30 a.m. at the Champlain Towers South, at 8777 Collins Avenue.

The 12-story building has 136 units, 55 units on the northeast side were involved in the collapse.

Firefighters used truck-mounted ladders to reach people trapped on balconies. They were able to pull 35 people out of the building.

“In addition to those 35, ten were assessed and treated. Two were transported to various hospitals,” said Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah.

At least one person has died.

County Commissioner Sally Heyman, whose district includes Surfside, said there are 51 people unaccounted for at this time. Some of the units are owned by vacationers and may not have been in the building at the time.

The Miami Heat posted on Twitter that their hearts go out to the families impacted. Miami Heat player Tyler Herro and assistant coast Chris Quinn helped offload water bottles, snacks at the scene.

City of Surfside state Sen. Jason Pizzo said in a statement that it is a painful moment for our community.

“This is an unimaginable tragedy that will require our attention in the hours, days, and weeks to come, and we will provide the needed support and comfort to our fellow neighbors and residents as they navigate this enormously difficult time,” he said in a statement.

Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book said in a statement her heart goes out to the families who are experiencing immeasurable pain from the partial collapse.

“This is a heart wrenching tragedy and it’s critical that all levels of government are deployed to support local officials and first responders as they continue to search and rescue efforts. “Our brave first responders are doing the life-saving work where every second matters and we stand ready to support families and victims as they weather this difficult time,” she said in a statement.

Both of the state’s U.S. Senators also expressed their grief.

The state’s CFO & State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis said in a statement, “There are a lot of families that could use our prayers and support this morning. As I’ve toured the scene, I’ve been moved by the courage and professionalism that Florida’s firefighters are demonstrating. We’re doing everything possible to provide coordination and support to the teams, to save and protect lives.”

For those looking for family members who were staying in the building, a reunification center has been set up at 9301 Collins Avenue. People can also call (305) 614-1819.

Anyone who lives in the building is encouraged to complete a Wellness Check Form as part of efforts to ensure all tenants of the building are located.

