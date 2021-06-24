MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Residents and visitors on Miami Beach are reacting to the tragic and deadly partial building collapse in Surfside.

Collins Avenue an iconic stretch that runs through the area and it may now be closed much longer than just Thursday.

“You think how does that even happen,” said one tourist.

One man told CBS4 News that he heard the collapse while walking on Collins Ave.

“We were actually down the street somewhere around here when we heard crash,” said the man.

As crews continued their search for any remaining survivors and those unaccounted for, police created a border around the wreckage to keep the public away from an active and fluid scene.

Meantime, police also blocked off Collins for blocks north of 85th St.

Police were advising drivers to avoid the area Thursday as those who tried to get through were told to turn around.

This was not only impacting drivers but commuters aboard Miami-Dade Transit as buses had to take detours.

The stretch of closed Collins Ave. reaches almost to the Bal Harbor Shops area.

It’s just a picture you don’t want to see in the morning,” said Eva Cavero, who lives nearby.

Those who call Miami Beach home made their way to the Surfside beach after sunrise to see the gut-wrenching destruction.

Folks were taking out their phones, snapping pictures, and looking on at the distant debris.

Things like air conditioning units, pipes and walling could be seen hanging on by a thread.

Cavaero has lived in the area for a decade but has never seen anything like this.

She said this tragedy packs a powerful punch as the community is tight knit.

“We’re sad to see the people were actually sleeping at that time, it’s just terrible and everyone knows everyone because everyone runs around the beach,” said Cavaero.