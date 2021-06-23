FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Lauderhill police have identified the two girls found dead in a canal, naming their mother as a person of interest in the case.

It was on Tuesday that the bodies of 9-year-old Destiny Hogan and her 7-year-old sister, Daysha, were recovered in the water near the 5900 block of NW 21st Street on Tuesday.

“Monday the 21st at about 5 in the afternoon is the last sighting of the children and mother together,” said Lauderhill PD Det. Mike Bigwood.

Wednesday night, police are calling the mother, 36-year-old Tinessa Hogan, a person of interest.

Investigators are confirming neighborhood reports that Tinessa Hogan was seen Monday evening in that same canal acting strangely.

“She was in the water swimming, she had a bible and she told me to come here. I said, ‘Why?’ She said she wanted to baptize me. She say God told her, I say ‘God didn’t tell you anything,’” said neighbor Lawana Johnson.

WATCH: Lauderhill Police Press Conference On Bodies Of Sisters Found In Canal

“We’ve experienced such a tragic situation over the last 24 hours and I Detective have diligently trying to find out what actually, said Lt. Michael Santiago.

Santiago said investigators spent hours combing through Tinessa Hogan’s home on NW 59 Terrace.

Investigators brought out bags and envelopes of evidence, hoping to piece together what led up to her two children’s death.

Police said Tinessa Hogan is not under arrest at this point. And they couldn’t confirm if she was Baker Acted, which is a psychiatric hold.

“The take away here is that we don’t have someone out there creating issues in the community that may cause harm,” said Lauderhill Police Chief Constance Stanley.

WATCH: Neighbor ‘Can’t Sleep’ After Bodies Of Girls Found In Lauderhill Canal

“It was just horrifying and traumatizing. No one wants to see this,” said Kenyani, a neighbor.

Kenyani lives with his mother in a home across the canal where the Hogans resided.

“She always used to be outside, be outside with her sister. The mom would always watch them. I never saw anything suspicious. I used to see them play,” he said.

On Sunday, Kenyani’s mother, who did not want to appear on camera, also said she saw Tinessa Hogan acting strange.

“She was swimming in the lake with a bible telling me to go inside to get baptized,” she said, just like Johnson said happened to her.

Kenyani said Tinessa Hogan remained outside for hours.

“She was outside for about 7 hours,” he said.

And the next morning is when the unexpected happened.

“My mom told me there is a body in the water and I looked outside and saw a body floating,” he said.

On Wednesday, several neighbors had placed balloons and a stuffed teddy bear along the water where one girl was found.

Police are hoping they will step forward to give more information.

“Any knowledge of the family, the family dynamic, activities that the family engaged in together, just general information about who they were and what their day to day life was like would be extremely Helpful,” said Lt. Bigwood.

Investigators confirm the autopsies on the young sisters were completed Wednesday. However, the cause of death has not been released yet.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.