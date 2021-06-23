MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida counties have vaccinated at least 60% of their population, ages 12 and up. That is good news at a time when concern is growing over the Delta variant of the virus.

There have been a little more than 2% of cases in Florida of the highly contagious variant.

At Broward’s newest transportation site, with more people riding public transit many people as in other parts of Broward getting vaccinated. They thought this would be the perfect location for a pop-up site and it just might help Broward get to the 70% mark by July 4.

Christopher Edwards lives in Lauderhill. Richard is a Broward bus driver.

For the first time. both admit they put it off for as long as possible.

“We can’t help but to be a little bit worried.”

Worry and skepticism about the vaccine help explain, in part, why statewide, the 12 and up is only 56%.

In South Florida, though, the numbers are a little better, with a 68% vaccination rate. Broward had a 66% rate and Monroe, 60%.

“This vaccine is saving lives,” said Dr. St. Anthony, the chief medical officer for the non-profit community health of South Florida.

He says doubters should talk to her doctor.

“What we’re finding in our hospitals right now, people coming in very sick, who exposed did not get the vaccine. That is a concern. And then there is the concern about the long-term effects on the brain, on the heart, on the kidneys, on the nerves or the lungs.”

It is partly why Broward’s transportation chief decided to hold this pop-up the new Lauderhill Transit Center.

“We know that looking at the numbers that this is one of the areas in the county that needs more attention.”

“I’m a strong believer that my God is going to protect me.”

Despite everything they have heard, one man said he did not want to get vaccinated for religious and, they say, health reasons.

“But we got so much health. We have much more confidence in the body and, you know, strength that we never had before. So I don’t want to ruin that.”

There are still reasons why people do not want to get vaccinated.

If you have any questions, you should talk to your physician.

If you want to get vaccinated, this site will be open until 7 p.m. They will be there every night through Saturday and then they’re going to have other pop-up locations at other Broward transit centers through July and through August.