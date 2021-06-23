  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – More than 85 companies will be looking to fill 5,500 positions at a mega-job fair this week.

The event will take place Thursday, June 24th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the BB&T Center in Sunrise.

Whether you’re looking for an entry-level position or a more experienced management job, this hiring event will have something for you.

Among the companies hiring are the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino (which will be doing on-the-spot interviews), City Furniture, Cintas, Cano Health, New York Life Insurance, Jiffy Lube, The Riverside Hotel, Verizon Wireless, and Rick Case Automotive Group.

Positions include sales, service techs, cooks, housekeeping, technicians, managers, security, and more.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to pre-register HERE.

Tips for Job Fair Success:

  • Dress professionally as if attending a job interview
  • Practice your personalized pitch which should summarize your skills and experience
  • Make a good first – and lasting – impression with each recruiter
  • Bring several copies of your updated resume or work history to the event

Those going are encouraged to wear a mask at all times, refrain from shaking hands with employers, and use the hand sanitation stations throughout the venue.

