FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – More than 85 companies will be looking to fill 5,500 positions at a mega-job fair this week.
The event will take place Thursday, June 24th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the BB&T Center in Sunrise.READ MORE: Palm Beach School District Sued Over Mental Health Policy
Whether you’re looking for an entry-level position or a more experienced management job, this hiring event will have something for you.
Among the companies hiring are the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino (which will be doing on-the-spot interviews), City Furniture, Cintas, Cano Health, New York Life Insurance, Jiffy Lube, The Riverside Hotel, Verizon Wireless, and Rick Case Automotive Group.READ MORE: Miami Weather: Mix Of Sun & Clouds, Afternoon Storms Develop
Positions include sales, service techs, cooks, housekeeping, technicians, managers, security, and more.
Those interested in attending are encouraged to pre-register HERE.
Tips for Job Fair Success:MORE NEWS: Arrest Made In Murder Of Jason Campbell, Son Of Former State Senator Daphne Campbell
- Dress professionally as if attending a job interview
- Practice your personalized pitch which should summarize your skills and experience
- Make a good first – and lasting – impression with each recruiter
- Bring several copies of your updated resume or work history to the event
Those going are encouraged to wear a mask at all times, refrain from shaking hands with employers, and use the hand sanitation stations throughout the venue.