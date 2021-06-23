For the eleventh year, the Children’s Service Council of Broward County (CSC), along with many other community partners, will be a leading supporter of the “Back to School Extravaganza”, an effort to bring backpacks, supplies, shoes, and uniforms to thousands of economically disadvantaged students.

“Every year, thousands of students go back to school without the supplies and adequate clothes and shoes they need,” says Sandra Bernard-Bastien, Chief Communications Officer of the CSC.

“The Back to School Extravaganza helps ensure these students have what they need to feel good about themselves and succeed.”

Because of COVID restrictions, for the second year, the distribution of supplies will be undertaken by dozens of agencies that work directly with families benefiting from this campaign.

The program is supported by community partners, corporate sponsors, and individual donors. A donation of $35 will cover the cost of outfitting one child with a new backpack, shoes, school supplies, and a uniform.

If you are interested in making an online donation to the “Back to School Extravaganza,” visit cscbroward.org/BTSE. Alternatively, donors can send a check, with the event name in the memo line, made out to Community Foundation of Broward. Mailing Address: Children’s Services Council, 6600 W. Commercial Blvd., Lauderhill, FL 33319.

Let’s help Broward students start off the 2021-22 school year right!

About the Children’s Services Council of Broward County

The Children’s Services Council of Broward County is an independent taxing authority which was established by a public referendum on September 5, 2000, and was reauthorized on November 4, 2014, which, through Public Act, Chapter 2000-461 of the laws of Florida, authorized the Council to levy up to 0.5 mills of property taxes. The role of the Council is to provide the leadership, advocacy and resources necessary to enhance children’s lives and empower them to become responsible, productive adults through collaborative planning and funding of a continuum of quality care. To learn more about programs and services the Children’s Services Council funds, please call (954) 377-1000 or go to https://www.cscbroward.org. Follow us on Twitter at @CSCBroward, Facebook, and Instagram.

