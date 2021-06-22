FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – There was a large police presence near Fort Lauderdale’s City Hall around noon on Tuesday after shots were fired in the area early Tuesday morning.
Fort Lauderdale police officers were sent to City Hall following a ShotSpotter notification around 12:45 a.m. No victims were located at or near the scene.
Police said around 8:30 a.m. they were informed that there was damage to two of the building's windows. They added the damage appeared to be consistent with gunfire from a shooting that occurred nearby.
No injuries were reported from City Hall
Police said they don’t believe the building on North Andrews Avenue was the intended target.