MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Davie man is accused of setting fire to his girlfriend’s mobile home.

The woman told police on June 14th she and Scott Oatkin, 54, who had been dating for about a year, had an argument.

As it grew more heated, she said he grabbed her cellphone and left. She said after a minute or two, she followed him outside through the rear door only to discover the mobile home was on fire. According to her, he was the only person in the area and she saw him riding off on his scooter.

As the fire spread, the woman’s legs were burned. She said she ran to a lake behind her residence at the Everglades Lakes mobile home park and jumped in. She was taken to Broward Health Medical Center with second-degree burns to her lower legs.

An investigator with the State Fire Marshall said the fire was intentionally set and it started at the base of the door.

Oatkin was located and arrested. He’s been charged with arson resulting in great bodily harm.