MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Claudette is over the western Atlantic and moving away from the U.S.
At 11 a.m., the center of the system was about 90 miles south of Ocean City, Maryland.
Claudette was racing to the east-northeast at 28 mph with 40 mph winds.
Tropical Storm Claudette will cross the western Atlantic on Monday and pass just south of Nova Scotia on Tuesday.
Some additional strengthening is possible as it moves over the Atlantic. Claudette is forecast to become a post-tropical cyclone Tuesday afternoon and dissipate late Tuesday night.