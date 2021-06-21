  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:I-95 Shooting, Local TV, Miami News, Road Rage

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two cars were riddled with bullets in a road rage shooting on I-95.

It happened in the southbound lanes near NW 151st Street and involved the drivers of a black Toyota Venza and a black Toyota Camry.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a road rage incident happened between the two drivers and they started shooting at each other.

The driver of the Toyota Venza then pulled to the right shoulder of I-95 and called law enforcement. The other driver exited I-95 at NW 125 Street and then drove to a business, at 745 NW 119th Street, and called the police.

Neither of the drivers was injured. No arrests have been made at this time.

