FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Flowers adorn the spot where two people were hit by a truck on Saturday before the Stonewall Pride Parade in Wilton Manors.

Fort Lauderdale police said the 77-year-old driver of the 2011 white Dodge Ram that hit the men was also a participant in the parade.

Police said the driver had ailments that prevented him from walking the duration of the parade, which was why he was selected to be the lead vehicle. In anticipation of the parade’s start, police said, the truck unexpectedly accelerated, at which point it struck the two men.

“This was a pure accident. At first, we didn’t know but I’m telling you right now, I talked to a gentleman that was there right before it happened. He asked this gentleman ‘hey please can you move your truck up just a little bit’. From what I understand he had a problem with his leg, that’s why he didn’t walk in the parade and was driving the truck. His foot fell off the brake, got stuck behind the brake, and was lodged into the accelerator,” said Wilton Manors May Scott Newton.

The driver of the truck remained on the scene and is cooperating with the police.

Both victims were rushed to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition. One died shortly after, while the other is expected to survive.

Police confirmed the driver and both victims are members of the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men’s Chorus.

In response, the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men’s Chorus placed the following message on their Facebook page:

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic death and injuries that occurred as a result of an unfortunate accident at the start of the Stonewall Pride Parade. As the Chorus family mourns together, we thank the community for their love and understanding.”

On Sunday, the community came together at the Sunshine Cathedral for a prayer vigil in honor of the victims

The grieving also prayed for the driver of the truck.

Police have not said if the driver will be charged.